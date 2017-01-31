Family Internet Safety Seminar Feb.11

Transforming Life Church will host a Family Internet Safety Seminar from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on February 11 at its location in Lloyd

According to statistics, 70 percent of kids ages eight to 18 have accidentally encountered online pornography, very often by entering an innocent search term while doing homework. Law Enforcement officials estimate that more than 50,000 sexual predators are online at any given moment.

“No longer does danger need to walk through our doors to get to our kids,” says Dr. Tracy Bennett, founder of Get Kids Internet Safe. She goes on to ask, “Do you know why parents aren’t doing a good job at protecting their kids online? Because it is hard! Keeping up with technology and setting sound guidelines can be overwhelming.”

To help parents better understand how to protect the family online, Transforming Life Church in Lloyd is teaming up with BecauseFamily to offer a free seminar called 'Understanding the Digital World Your Kids Live In.'

The seminar will begin on Saturday morning; lunch and childcare (kindergarten to fifth grade) will be provided. Pre-registration is required. Simply send an email to transforming@live.com, include your name, contact phone number, and number of children needing childcare.

Topics discussed during the seminar will include: Am I my child’s #1 influence? How to deal with the technology gap; Understanding the culture and its influence on children; How to protect children online.

The presenter is Michael Prince, who along with his wife Melinda, authored the book, 'What’s in Your Pocket? A Parent’s Guide to Protecting Your Children Online.' Michael is a husband and father of four. He is a sci-fi geek and loves coffee! After 12 years of church ministry to kids and teens, he transitioned to a focus on teaching parents to be the first influence in their kid’s lives.

BecauseFamily uses seminars, conferences, workshops, videos, podcasts, and blog posts to inspire parents and equip families.

Transforming Life Church is located at 1206 Springfield Road, Monticello (Lloyd area.) You can visit online at transforminglifechurch.com or by phone 850-997-TLC7. Pastors Tim and Beverly Buchholtz encourage every family to take advantage of this valuable free resource.

