Order your cake from the Woman’s Club today

Ashley Hunter

ECB Publishing, Inc.

What are the holidays without plenty of fruitcakes?

From now until Monday, December 10, the Monticello Woman’s Club will be taking orders for delicious, specially made fruitcakes.

These “famous holiday fruitcakes” can be ordered per one-pound cakes.

People who order early might even be able to get their fruitcake in time for Thanksgiving!

Interested in placing an order? Contact Woman’s Club members Dianne Braren at (850) 264-6533, Jennifer King at (850) 443-9887 or Debby D’attile at (954) 325-7308.

The Woman’s Club urges early ordering, as the later orders are placed, the less likely it will be that the club will have any more cakes left for sale.

Call any of the above-listed club members for information on fruitcake pricing.

The funds gathered from this cake sale will go towards benefiting the various causes and fundraisers supported by the Monticello Woman’s Club.