Fannie Mae “Pie” Odom Ricardo, 65, of Monticello, passed at home on Friday, December 7, 2018.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 8, at Greater Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church with burial in Springfield (Lloyd) Cemetery. Viewing-visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 7, at Tillman of Monticello.

A Monticelloan for life, “Pie” was a member of Memorial Missionary Baptist Church and a Job Corps graduate.

She will be cherished forever by her son, Travis (Christine) Odom; grandson, Von Brown; sisters, Jennie Mae Simmons, Savannah (Ernest) Bellamy, Lillie Odom and Isabella Odom-For; brothers, John (Martha) Odom and Jack Odom; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and loving friends. “Pie” was predeceased by her parents, Willie “Will” & Ossie Bell “Honey” and siblings. Willie Mae Murray, Josephine Jones and Horace Odom.

