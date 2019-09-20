Farm Bureau Annual Meeting will be Sept. 24

Emerald G. Parsons ECB Publishing, Inc.

The Jefferson County Farm Bureau Annual Meeting will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 24, beginning at 6 p.m.

The meeting will be held at the Wacissa United Methodist Church, which is located at 14492 Waukeenah Hwy., in Monticello. All Jefferson County Farm Bureau members are welcome to attend; however, an RSVP is requested by calling the Monticello Farm Bureau office at (850) 997-2213, or by emailing Melissa Bass at Melissa.Bass@ffbic.com.

Members are encouraged to bring a homemade dessert to share at the meeting and a canned food item for the Young Farmers and Ranchers food drive. Members are also asked to consider donating a homemade cake for the annual cake auction that benefits Youth Ag Education.