Farm Bureau Annual Meeting will be Sept. 24

Kate FrizzellCommunity News

Emerald G. Parsons ECB Publishing, Inc.

The Jefferson County Farm Bureau Annual Meeting will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 24, beginning at 6 p.m.

The meeting will be held at the Wacissa United Methodist Church, which is located at 14492 Waukeenah Hwy., in Monticello. All Jefferson County Farm Bureau members are welcome to attend; however, an RSVP is requested by calling the Monticello Farm Bureau office at (850) 997-2213, or by emailing Melissa Bass at Melissa.Bass@ffbic.com.

Members are encouraged to bring a homemade dessert to share at the meeting and a canned food item for the Young Farmers and Ranchers food drive. Members are also asked to consider donating a homemade cake for the annual cake auction that benefits Youth Ag Education.

Related Posts

September 19, 2019

Support local causes, attend fish fry fundraisers this weekend

September 17, 2019

Two new businesses are welcomed into Monticello

September 12, 2019

A mission of giving: CERT volunteers bring aid to hurricane victims