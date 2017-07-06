Farm Bureau sponsors poster and essay contests

Debbie Snapp

ECB Publishing, Inc.

Jefferson County Farm Bureau sponsored a first grade Poster Contest and a fifth grade Essay Contest at Community Leadership Academy in Tallahassee. The teachers of the winning students received a check for $25, to use in their classroom for participating.

Pizza Parties and Award Ceremonies were held in May for all the students and the three contest winners in each class. Farm Bureau members participating at these events included Melissa Bass, Sarah Fulford, and Brad Dicks.

First Grade Poster Contest Winners are: Faith Simon, 1st place; Jayden Larson, 2nd place; and Leanna Kitchen, 3rd place. First Grade Teacher is Kelsey Knoll.

Fifth Grade Essay Contest Winners are: Sam Plettl, 1st place; Donald Gray, 2nd place; and Will Winsor, 3rd place. Fifth Grade Teacher is Karly Ferguson.

Aucilla Christian Academy first grade Poster Contest Brayden French, 1st place; Hailey Roland, 2nd place; and Ava Cooksey, 3rd place. First Grade Teacher is Tonya Roberts.

The Jefferson County Farm Bureau fully understands the importance of children and their education, and that children need to become even more aware of farms, and the people who grow our food in America.

There are far too many children who just don’t know what a real farm is all about. Living in rural north Florida is a blessing, children need to know what a cow looks like, or what a chicken looks like, or what a pig looks like, and so on.

This contest was meant to be fun, but educational, allowing for the children to use their inner artistic abilities, to tell stories about real farms.

The students were asked to make a poster depicting a farm. It could be of animals, crops, equipment, barns, or the like. They could use their imagination and come up with any material or theme they choose. They could use crayons, pencils, water colors, or just about whatever.

The first graders competed against each other in their classroom. The contest was judged by the public relations staff of Florida Farm Bureau. The winners received money: $20 for first place winners, $15 for second place winners, and $10 for third place winners.