ECB Publishing, Inc. Photo By Emerald G. Parsons, September 25, 2018

The Kim and Angela Jones family was awarded this year's Farm Family of the Year title during the 2018 Jefferson County Farm Bureau Annual Meeting on Tuesday, September 25. To read more about the environmentally proactive practices that the Jones Family uses in their farm and packinghouse, read more in this edition's Farm Bureau Annual Meeting section. Pictured, in the front, from left to right, are: Caitlin West, Teal West, Wimberly Jones, Sam Jones, and Jenna Jones. Pictured, in the back, from left to right, are: Melissa West, Angela Jones, Kim Jones and Jason Jones.