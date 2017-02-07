‘Farmer’s Wife’ speaks at prayer breakfast

Debbie Snapp

ECB Publishing, Inc.

The February Community Prayer Breakfast was very well attended with a lot of new faces joining to hear from the 'Farmer's Wife,' Tracie Fulford.

It was an inspiring Thursday morning as Fulford delivered a personal message with grace and wisdom. She spoke about her 'country' life since moving to Jefferson County in March 1997. Born in Atlanta, Georgia she has since lived in seven cities across the country.

“I'm from the city but now I am a farmer's wife,” she says. “Milking cows, raising chickens, and children. That's what I do. I love Monticello. I've made so many connections since moving here and writing for the Monticello News.”

She also gave a bit of advice to her audience, some things she learned along the way. “My dad was strong to the end. He never responded to fear or panic. He lived his life that was. He allowed his faith in God lead him.”

“Since the loss of my dad this past summer, I found that you find character when everything is taken from you. When your life gets serious, that's not the time to plan your 'bucket list.'” Let your words be pleasing to God.”

The Spiritual Aims Committee of the Monticello Kiwanis Club, led by Max Bilinski, prepared and served a fine breakfast to the 75+ in attendance.

Mike Gresham offered encouragement through song. Max Bilinski lead the Pledge to the Flag. Len Dodson lead prayer for the sick, distressed, and the country.

The March 3 breakfast and meeting will begin at 7 a.m. on Thursday, and will be hosted at Aucilla Christian Academy; Gladys Roann Watson will be speaking.

Community Prayer Breakfast is not affiliated with any church. It is a spiritual idea that continues to survive the challenges of today's society because of its community support and individual participation. The meetings are held from 7:00 to 8:00 a.m. on the first Thursday morning of each month at a different location with a guest speaker and program. Come and bring a friend. For more information contact Coordinator Gary Wright at 850-997-5705 or 850-933-5567.