Fascist Narrative

Dear Editor,

As I watch the news networks, the narrative "We have never been more Divided than we are now" has been discussed thoroughly. This narrative in itself has largely contributed to the division we speak of. Show after show on the news networks constantly asked this question of guests. Some think they have the answer, others see no hope. Who is right?

I think the answer is quite clear. First of all, find a time in our history when there has not been a divide in this country and the whole world for that matter. What I fear is that we are reaching a breaking point as exhibited on the news daily.

Our first divide occurred over which type of government we want, a straight democracy or a Democratic Republic? That was our first divide and it has not stopped since then. This fact morphs into the answer to our question. Half of this country wants "Big brother" government, also known as Socialism/ Communism, while the other half has the desire to enjoy the "Individual freedoms" granted to every American at birth. Plain and simple. Couple that with the fact the last eight years the Presidential Administration has not only completely circumvented the constitution and trampled on the Law of the land, it has also completely ignored the congress of this country, which is in reality the voice of the people.

Most of Obama's entire legislative presidency has been conducted by executive order, rarely even consulting with congress. The only legislation he did consult with congress on was the Affordable Care Act. Be mindful he had a Democratic House and Senate his first 2 years in office. Keep in mind the ACA is the single most intrusive legislation into the lives of Americans in the history of this country. I'll get back to this later.

Now this form of government is not a Democratic system. Thankfully, its impact ended as of 1-20-17. In comes the Trump administration, whose platform is put America first, and return this country to the principle of law and order, otherwise you have anarchy as is occurring in our country on a daily basis. It is now clear that the Big Brother half of the country tried every thing in their arsenal to de-legitimize Trump, without success. They still have one more card left to play. What is it? THE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION IS NOW BEING COMPARED TO A FASCIST/DICTATORSHIP with the words HITLER AND STALIN being floated around. That is their new strategy in my opinion. Of course whether I am wrong or right, will be quite clear. AFTER JUST DESCRIBING THE CORE VALUES OF THE OBAMA ADMINISTRATION (CIRCUMVENT LAW AND CONSTITUTION) TO THE TRUMP OBJECTIVE (AMERICA FIRST AND RULE OF LAW) I HAVE ONE FINAL QUESTION... EXAMINING BOTH OF THESE SYSTEMS, WHICH WOULD YOU SAY MORE VIVIDLY DESCRIBES A FASCIST DICTATORSHIP IN YOUR OPINION? SO AS FAR AS THE QUESTION OF HOW CAN THE COUNTRY COME TOGETHER IS ANSWERED FOR US. JUST LEARN HOW TO MERGE BOTH BI-POLAR SYSTEMS WE HAVE DISCUSSED, and the problem is solved.

Lawrence Beger