On the fast track JCMHS’ Jakell Williams is about to soar

Lynette Norris

ECB Publishing, Inc.

According to JCMHS track coach Harry Jacobs, girls’ track team member Jakell Williams is “pure track athlete.”

Tenth grader Jakell is in her third year as a member of the JCMHS track team; Jacobs began noticing last year that she really had a lot of talent and began monitoring her progress, in the sprints, the jumps, the quarter mile…but it was in the sprints that her talent really began to shine. The 100-, 200-, 400-yard dashes and the 4 X 4 relays all seem to be made for her.

At a regional high school track meet at Maclay, she was definitely at the top of her game, scoring a very unusual 40 points, all earned in the aforementioned sprinting events.

A competitor earns ten points for every event that he or she wins, Jacobs explained. And Williams won all of those events. The average score for a good track team runner is around 20 or 25 points, so her score was an immediate standout. She came in third overall in the entire region.

Jacobs expects that her ability will continue to grow and she will get better and better at it.

He expects that she will continue to make her mark in track and field all through high school and on into college.

“She hasn’t seen her best days yet,” said Jacobs. “She has the ability to just soar.”