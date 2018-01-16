Lazaro Aleman, ECB Publishing

Local and state law-enforcement agencies are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in the city late Monday night, Jan. 15.

Monticello Police Department (MPD) Chief Fred Mosley reports that his officers responded to a complaint of gunshots in the area of Second and Orange streets in the southeast part of town at 11:19 p.m. Monday. Also responding to the call were deputies from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO).

Upon arriving on the scene, officers spotted a black male walking down the street with a non-threatening injury. The officers also noticed a blood trail leading away from the area, which they followed to a yard, where a second male was lying with life-threatening injuries.

Fire Rescue transported the two men to the hospital for treatment, where the second died from his injuries. The identity of the two men is being withheld pending the outcome of the ongoing investigation, which is being conducted by the MPD, JCSO and Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call the MPD at (850) 342-0150.