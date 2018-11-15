FDLE Releases New App

Ashley Hunter, ECB Publishing, Inc.

On Monday, October 29, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement announced the launch of a new app released by the law enforcement agency to help citizens stay in tune with active missing person alerts, unsolved cases in Florida, search for stolen property and more.

A particular feature of the app that the FDLE is advertising is the ability to those who have downloaded the app to search for sexual offenders and predators by name, address or access the map function to view the residences of nearby predators and offenders.

“I can’t think of a better time to launch this app,” said FDLE Commissioner Rick Swearingen in the October 29 press release.

The app's launch was set to coincide with Halloween, and Swearingen further stated his, and the FDLE's hopes that parents of trick-or-treaters would look into downloading the app in order to be aware of the neighborhoods where their children were going door-to-door.

Even after Halloween, however, the app will continue to prove itself useful, as those who have it downloaded onto their mobile device will be able to:

Sign up to receive all active AMBER, Silver, and Missing Child Alerts.

Search for sexual offenders/predators by name or an address as well as identify sexual offenders/predators on a map, registered with a residential address near their current location.

Report what appears to be suspicious activity and send a picture if available.

Conveniently access the most frequently utilized contacts at FDLE.

Search arrests and Florida statutes.

Search cases of missing or unidentified adult persons who are at least 18 years of age.

Search unsolved cases in Florida as reported by local law enforcement agencies.

Search for stolen vehicles, license plates, boats, guns or other property that has been reported to FDLE.

View videos related to public services offered by FDLE.

The app can be downloaded for free from the Google Play store or the Apple App Store.

To find the app, go to your respective app store on your mobile device and search for 'FDLE' or 'FDLE Mobile App'.

In order to use the map function to view the registered addresses of sexual offenders and predators, your device's location services must be turned on; the FDLE advises that they do not track or monitor your location or store any personal information that may be entered onto the app.

In addition, while the app might have a function to report suspicious activities, it should never be used as a replacement for 911.

The app is not monitored 24/7 and reported activities may not be examined until later; in an emergency situation where there is an emergency or need for quick law enforcement action, the FDLE asks citizens to continue calling 911.

For questions or concerns, FDLE can be contacted at FDLEMobileApps@fdle.state.fl.us with any questions or comments that citizens may have.