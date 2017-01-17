FDOT Traffic Alert for Big Bend Area

Franklin County

• Bridge repair work is underway on State Road (S.R.) 65 over Cash Creek Bridge. All work is being performed under the structure, drivers are reminded to use caution driving through the work zone.

Gadsden County

• Beginning Tuesday, Jan. 24, the following speed limit changes will take place U.S. 90. Increase from 25 MPH to 35 MPH from North Love Street to Earnest Street, increase from 45 MPH to 55 MPH from South GF & A Drive to west of the Quincy Bypass, and decrease from 65 MPH to 55 MPH from East Gadsden High School entrance to one-fourth miles west of the Pat Thomas Law Enforcement Academy.

Jefferson County

• I-10 resurfacing from Mile Marker (MM) 225 to MM 236. Daytime lane closures are taking place from the Madison County line to U.S. 19.

• I-10 resurfacing from MM 216 to MM 220. Construction activities are taking place along the corridor. Drivers can expect daytime lane closures along the corridor.

• I-10 Westbound Rest Area near MM 233 – Rest area closed for renovations.

Leon County

• Nighttime work on S.R. 20 (Apalachee Parkway) from Monroe Street to Capital Circle NE. Workers are paving, installing sidewalk and repairing curb and gutter along the corridor. The Lafayette Street on-ramp to Apalachee Parkway will be closed through Friday, Jan. 20 as crews resurface the ramp and install concrete curb. Drivers will use Lafayette Street and Myers Park Drive as a detour route.

• East and westbound lane closures are taking place on S.R. 263 (Capital Circle SW) from west of S.R. 61 (U.S. 319) to north of County Road 2203 (Springhill Road) as workers resurface and add paved shoulders.

• Temporary lane closures are taking place on Monroe Street from Tharpe Street to 7th Avenue. Pedestrian traffic near Lake Ella will be affected by improvements that include raised medians, a pedestrian signal on Monroe Street, sidewalk replacement, curbing, gutter work, signage, and pavement markings.

• Sidewalk construction is underway on S.R. 371 (Orange Avenue). Intermittent lane closures will take place in the westbound lanes, through Friday, Jan. 20, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

• City of Tallahassee will raise manholes on S.R. 61 (Thomasville Road) near Woodbine Drive, Sunday, Jan. 15 and Mon. Jan. 16. Southbound lane closures will remain in effect from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.

• Manhole maintenance work will take place Tuesday, Jan. 17 on Thomasville Road near Tallahassee Drive. The outside northbound travel lane will be closed from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.

• Striping work will cause alternating lane closures from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Stadium Drive between Pensacola Street and North lake Bradford Road, from Thursday, Jan. 19 and from Sunday, Jan. 22 to Thursday, Jan 26.

Temporary lane closures, delays and shifts may occur as workers perform construction activities. All construction activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. Motorists are reminded to pay attention and use caution when driving through the work zone.

