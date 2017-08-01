FDOT Traffic Alert for Big Bend Area

Drivers are reminded to practice caution while traveling in and around work zones in Northwest Florida.

Jefferson County

• State Road (S.R.) 10 (U.S. 90) from the Leon County line to east of Willow Street – Milling and resurfacing is underway. Temporary lane closures are anticipated. Drivers are reminded to use caution.

• I-10 Rest Areas near Mile Marker (MM) 233 – Construction at the westbound rest area is wrapping up. The eastbound and westbound facilities are anticipated to open later this month.

Liberty County

• S.R. 12 from Hall Circle NW to Yon Creek Bridge – Lane closures continue as workers continue gravity wall work. Drivers will encounter intermittent lane closures Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Use caution in the area.

• County Road (C.R.) 12 at Henry Kever Road and Spring Branch Road – Turn lane construction continues.

Leon County

• U.S. 90 from the Jefferson County line to east of C.R. 59 - Temporary lane closures are taking place along the corridor as workers pave the roadway and perform shoulder and sod work.

• Temporary and alternating lane closures will occur in the northbound and southbound lanes of Monroe Street as workers paint the Railroad Bridge.

• Construction activities are slated to begin the week of August 11, on I-10 at the Ochlocknee River Bridge near MM 192 in Leon County.

Wakulla County

• Construction activities are underway on a $3.3 million construction project to install a multi-use path on U.S. 98 from U.S. 319 to Davisville Way. Drivers can anticipate temporary delays as trucks enter and exit the corridor as work takes place alongside the roadway.

• Sidewalk construction work is taking place on Wakulla Arran Road from Oak Street to Crawfordville Road and on Oak Street from Wakulla Arran Road to Windy Court.

Temporary lane closures, delays and shifts may occur as workers perform construction activities. All construction activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. Motorists are reminded to pay attention and use caution when driving through the work zone.

