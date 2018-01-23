FDOT Traffic Alert for Big Bend Area

Drivers are reminded to practice caution while traveling in and around work zones in Northwest Florida.

Gadsden County

Interstate 10 (I-10) at the Ochlockonee River Bridge near Mile Marker (MM) 193 – Construction activities are taking place under the bridge. Drivers will encounter intermittent night-time lane closures for equipment deliveries. Marine traffic is reminded to watch for workers.

Jefferson County

S.R. 10 (U.S. 90) from the Leon County line to east of Willow Street – Milling and resurfacing is taking place. Temporary daytime lane closures are anticipated. Drivers are reminded to use caution.

County Road (C.R.) 159 Old Lloyd Creek Road – Drivers will encounter a detour beginning Jan. 31, as workers replace the existing bridges over Lloyd Creek Branch and Lloyd Creek. A detour route using Lloyd Creek Road, Barington Road and gamble Road will be utilized.

Leon County

Construction is underway on U.S. 90 from Fernwood Road to east of the Gadsden County line. This $3.3 million construction contract calls for resurfacing, shoulder widening, median modifications, installation of new turn lanes, minor sidewalk construction, signalization upgrades, drainage work, and guardrail upgrades. Lane closures are prohibited from 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Construction is slated for completion summer 2018. Access to businesses and residences will be maintained. All construction activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or re-scheduled in the event of inclement weather

U.S. 90 from the Jefferson County line to east of County Road 59 - Temporary lane closures are taking place along the corridor as workers pave the roadway and perform shoulder and sod work.

All planned construction activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. Motorists are reminded to pay attention to the speed limit when traveling through the construction area, to watch for construction equipment entering and leaving the roadway, and to use caution when driving through the workzone. Speeding fines double when workers are present.

