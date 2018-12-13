Febbie C. Montgomery

Febbie Calanthy Montgomery, 52, of Tallahassee, FL, passed at the Hospice House on Sunday, December 9, 2018.

Graveside service will be at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec 15, in Beth Page Cemetery, Wacissa, FL. If cold or rainy, services will be held in Beth Page Missionary Baptist Church.

Viewing-visitation will be 3 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 14, at Tillman of Monticello.

A Wacissa native and a long-time Tallahassee resident, Febbie had been a home healthcare aide. Among her survivors are her parents, Bobby E., Sr. and Betty Dean Montgomery; two sisters, Bridget Montgomery and Latasha Montgomery; a brother, Bobby E. Montgomery, Jr.; and several other loving relatives and friends.

