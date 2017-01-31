February Church News Notes

February 1

Tri-County Ministries offers counseling at Harvest Center on Wednesday evenings at 5 p.m. For more information contact Pastor Marvin Graham at 850-212-7669.

February 2

Community Prayer Breakfast is held from 7:00 to 8:15 a.m. on the first Thursday morning of each month at a different location with a guest speaker and program. Come and bring a friend. For more information contact Coordinator Gary Wright at 850-997-5705 or 850-933-5567. The February meeting will be held at the Jefferson Country Club, 748 Boston Highway. The spiritual aims committee of the Monticello Kiwanis Club will sponsor the meal. Tracie Fulford will be the guest speaker. An additional fifteen minutes has been added this month before adjournment.

February 2

AA meeting at 8 p.m. on Thursday evenings at Christ Episcopal Church annex. For more information call 850-251-0278. Father Jim May, pastor.

February 2

Tri-County Ministries offers a GED program with classes at Harvest Center on Thursday evenings at 5 p.m. For more information contact Pastor Marvin Graham at 850-212-7669.

February 3, 4

Tri-County Ministries will hold a Revival at Harvest Center, 1599 Spring Hollow Road, on Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. 'It's Time To Sound The Alarm' will be hosted by Evangelist Shirley Hughley from Miami. This will be a power-packed heaven on earth, fresh wind, and anointing of the Holy Ghost experience. Apostle Marvin Graham, pastor.

February 5

New Hope Church of God will have Teen Challenge minister during Sunday Morning Worship at 11 a.m. This will be a wonderful time of music and testimonies. The community is invited to hear the great things that God has done in the lives of these who were formerly addicted. The church is located at 415 East Palmer Mill Road. For additional information call 850-997-1119. Dr. E. Bob Kuschel, Pastor.

February 6

AA meeting at 8 p.m. on Monday evening at Christ Episcopal Church annex, 425 North Cherry Street. For more information call 850-251-0278. Father Jim May, pastor.

February 7

AA meeting at 8 p.m. on Tuesday evening at Harvest Center, 1599 Springhollow Road. For more information call 850-251-0278. Rev. Marvin Graham, pastor.

February 7, 14

Tri-County Ministries will host a Second Harvest Farm Share on the first and third Tuesday of each month at Harvest Center, 1599 Springhollow Road, beginning at 11:30 a.m. For more information call 850-251-0278. Rev. Marvin Graham, pastor.

February 8

Jefferson County Ministerial Association will meet at 8:30 a.m. on the second Wednesday in the back room of the Brick House Eatery. For more information, contact Pastor John Hicks at monticelloministry@aol.com.

February 15

First Presbyterian Church will host EaglesWings, an outreach ministry serving the community, on the first and third Wednesday from 9 to 11 a.m. Volunteers are always needed to distribute food items and to donate non-perishable food items. Contact Coordinator JoAnne Arnold at 850-997-2252, or go to eagleswingsmonticello@yahoo.com. USDA is an equal opportunity provider and employer. Rev. R.C. Griffin III, pastor.

February 16

Big Bend Hospice Breaking Bread Clergy will gather from 12 to 1 p.m. on the third Thursday at the BBH Tallahassee Office, 1723 Mahan Center Boulevard, for a complimentary lunch, program, and speaker presentation. The public is invited. One-CEU will be provided. Reserve seating now by contacting Candace McKibben at candace@bigbendhospice.org or 850-878-5310.

February 24

Food Share distribution at Christ Episcopal Church from 9 to 11 a.m. usually on the last Friday of each month at 425 North Cherry Street. Father Jim May, pastor.

February 24, 25

USDA Commodities Food Program and Second Harvest Food Bank together with the churches of New Bethel AME, Elizabeth MB, Hickory Hill MB, Mt. Pleasant AME, and Philadelphia MB will provide food to those needing assistance monthly at 8 a.m. Usually on the fourth Saturday with distribution at the New Bethel AME Church, 6496 Ashville Highway. Volunteers are also needed on the Friday evening before at 6:30 p.m. to help bag the food packages. Contact Nellie Randell at 850-997-5605, or Jackie Harvey at 850-997-8410 to volunteer or for more information about this program. Rev. Jimmie F. Dickey, pastor.

February 27

Alzheimer/Dementia Support Group meets from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on the fourth Monday at the First United Methodist Church Family Ministry Center. Alzheimer’s Project, Inc., a non-profit organization, extends a warm supportive welcome to caregivers. Any questions or comments may be relayed to Rural Outreach Manager Stephanie Pollack at 850-386-2778 or visit www.alzheimersproject.org or call the church at 850-997-5545 for directions. A light lunch is provided. This is a free monthly program offering a time of sharing and learning with each other. Bring another caregiver with you. Rev. John Hicks, pastor.

Related