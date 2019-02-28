February circuit court, felony docket

Bens, Carla Renee, 47, entered a plea of no contest to lesser included charge of no valid driver's license; the original charge was driving while license suspended or revoked, habitual offender. The judge adjudicated her guilty and imposed a monetary fine of $370.75, plus court and other costs.

Campbell, Leon Vandell, 40, entered plea of no contest to five charges: possession of a controlled substance (marijuana) with intent to sell; possession of a controlled substance; possession of paraphernalia; no valid driver's license; and attaching improper license plate. The judge adjudicated him guilty and imposed three years of probation, with the conditions of no use of illegal drugs and random urinalyses. Campbell had a probation in Georgia. The judge warned him that his Florida plea could affect the Georgia probation.

Chambliss, Bobby Joe, 51, entered a plea of no contest to workers' compensation fraud, a first-degree misdemeanor. The judge adjudicated him guilty and imposed a monetary fine of $370.75, plus court and other costs.

Coates, Antwain D., 34, was scheduled for trial on Feb. 25. He is charged with first-degree felony murder and possession of a firearm by convicted felon. The defense is facing a problem, however, as none of the witnesses have appeared for deposition.

Dial, Edward James, 41, is charged with felony fleeing or tempting to elude officer. The judge ordered a competency evaluation to determine if Dial was suffering from insanity at the time of the incident.

Dumas, Bruce Quintin, 62, entered a plea of no contest to lesser stipulated charge of simple battery; the original charge was felony battery. The judge adjudicated him guilty and imposed a year of county probation, with the stipulation that he not have contact with the victim. The judge warned that if he violated the probation, he would be subject to 11 months and 29 days in the county jail. The judge also warned that if he was involved in another battery, it could be an enhanced charge.

Eubanks, Bryan Allen, 30, entered plea of no contest to written threats to kill or do bodily injury, a third-degree felony. The judge adjudicated him guilty and sentenced him to 10 months in the county jail, followed by a year of probation. He was credited with 169 days of jail time served. The judge warned him not to have contact with the victim or her daughter. She further warned that if he violated the probation, his exposure was 15 years in prison.

Gray, Kimberly Hope, 34, entered a plea of no contest to grand theft of a motor vehicle. The judge withheld adjudication and imposed a year of probation, with the amount of the restitution to be determined. The judge warned that if Gray violated the probation, the withheld adjudication could be revoked and she could face up to five years in prison. She was given credit for 16 days served in jail.

Gonzales, Samuel, 46, withdrew his no-contest plea almost immediately after entering it. He is charged with lewd or lascivious battery, a second-degree felony. The plea agreement was for 10 years with the Florida Department of Corrections and 814 days of credit for jail time served. An interpreter had to explain the proceeding to Gonzales, who spoke no English. Gonzales initially indicated that he understood and was ready to proceed with agreement but then expressed reluctance. The judge refused to accept the plea agreement, given the defendant's hesitancy. The case was scheduled for another day.

Holden, Alan Ronald, 56, admitted to violation of probation, stemming from two 2015 charges, one for sale of controlled substance, the second for possession of controlled substance with intent to sell or deliver. The judge revoked the original probation and reinstated a modified probation that requires Holden to submit two blood or urine samples monthly to a certified center.

Huggins, William, 27, was charged with possession of firearm by a convicted felon and improper exhibition of dangerous weapon. The state ceased prosecution on the case, meaning it dropped the charges.

Ibrunone, Scott Edwin, 37, was charged with violation of probation stemming from 18 cases dating from 2010 and 2011 and involving a charge of grand theft and 17 of criminal mischief. Ibrunone admitted to the violation of probation. The judge reinstated the probation with all previous conditions in place and modified it to include 60 days credit for his time spent in jail.

Jimenez, Eduardo Miguel, 19, entered plea of no contest to the lesser included charge of trespassing and petit theft. The original charges were two counts of grand theft firearm, burglary of a conveyance while armed and burglary of a dwelling. The judge adjudicated him guilty and placed him on a year of county probation. She warned him that he could be deported if he wasn't a U.S. citizen. The state dropped the second charge of grand theft firearm.

Kelly II, Kelvin Devon, 28, was charged with possession of controlled substance, possession of cannabis and resisting officer without violence. Kelly entered plea of no contest to the three charges. The judge adjudicated him guilty and sentenced him to 95 days in the county jail, with 95 days credit for time served. Kelly was not released, however, as he had another case pending in Leon County.

Livingston, Joseph Wagner, 29, entered a plea of no contest to felony battery. The judge adjudicated him guilty and sentenced him to two years of probation, with the condition that he have no contact with the victim, unless a court modified the condition. The state dropped another case against Livingston involving felony battery and criminal mischief because the incident occurred in another state. The judge warned him that if he violated any condition of his probation, he could face up to five years in prison. He got 233 days credit for time served in jail.

Morris, Steven Delliott, 39, had four cases pending with multiple charges, including burglary of a dwelling, burglary of a conveyance and grand theft. He refused to enter a plea of no contest and expressed dissatisfaction with the court-appointed attorney's representation. “The attorney's not doing his job,” Morris told the court. The judge found his reason for wanting to dismiss the court-appointed attorney didn't hold water. She told Morris his two choices were to represent himself or keep the public defender. The state, meanwhile, withdrew its plea offer. Morris is scheduled for trial on one the case later this month.

Scott, Bradley Heath, 30, failed to show up in court for the second time. The judge issued a warrant for his arrest. Scott is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapons, two counts of battery, resisting an officer without violence, possession of cannabis and possession of paraphernalia.

Smith, Corey Franklin, 42, appeared in court on a charge of felony battery. Smith was arrested in court, based on a warrant for petit theft issued by a Leon County judge in late January. The judge revoked Smith's bond and he was placed in custody.

Smith, Marcus, 58, entered plea of no contest to possession of firearm by a convicted felon and placing bait on a wildlife management area. The judge adjudicated him guilty and placed him on three years of probation plus 100 days of community service. She ordered that he not hunt or possess firearms and that he turn in all firearms and weapons in his possession. She warned that if he violated his probation, he could face 15 years in prison.

Steen, Yakira Michelle, 22, failed to appear in court. The judge issued a warrant for her arrest. She is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The docket contained 113 cases, the majority of which were reset for hearings in March and April.