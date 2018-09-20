Felice Lynn Johnston Shuman, age 82, passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, September 16, 2018 surrounded by her family. Visitation was held at Beggs Funeral Home in Monticello on Wednesday, September 19, 2018 from 5 to 7 p.m. the funeral service was held on Thursday, September 20, 2018 at the First Presbyterian Church of Monticello at 11 a.m. Interment, burial followed at Roseland Cemetery in Monticello, Florida.

She was born in Tampa, Florida on August 22, 1936. She graduated from Jefferson County High School in 1954. She married R. B. Cap Shuman on September 2, 1955. She was the secretary at Jefferson County High School for several years before joining Cap to work by his side at Johnston's Locker Plant until they retired in 1996. She was a member of the Presbyterian Church where she was the church organist for many years.

She is preceded in death by her husband R. B. (Cap) Shuman, (October 2012), and her parents, Felix and Alice Johnston. She is survived by her two children, Bart Shuman (Becky) and Becky Shuman Bennett (Hal); five grandchildren: Scott Shuman, Sloan Shuman Pitts (Vann), Seth Shuman, Blake Bennett (Angie) and Connor Bennett; a brother, Felix Johnston (Cathy); four great-grandchildren: Kane, Dallas and Sawyer Bennett, and Peyton Pitts and a host of nephews and nieces.

Felice’s family wishes to express their sincerest gratitude for the loving care of their mother by her caregivers; Kathy Cook, Katie Elkins, Erma Morris and Belle Phillips.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Big Bend Hospice.

