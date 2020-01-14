Felice Quintena Sledge Carney

Felice Quintena “Quin” Sledge Carney, 99 years, 3 months and 10 days old, died peacefully in her sleep in the early hours of January 12, 2020. Quin’s parents were Rena Braswell Sledge and Lamar William Sledge of Jefferson County. She descended from the Bishop, Sledge, Braswell and Hatchett families. Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 17, at St. Margaret’s Church, Monticello, Fla., with burial at Mt. Zion Cemetery near Bethel in rural Jefferson County.

Born and raised in Jefferson County, Quin was working at MacDill Field during World War II where she met and married Frank Carney. Frank was a Yankee, a Catholic and a buck Private in the United States Army. They said it would never last but it lasted 58 years until Frank passed away in 2000.

Quin, a lifelong Democrat, served on the Jefferson County Democratic Committee, was a long time member of the Jefferson County Historical Association, and for many years helped operate the While Elephant Shop. There she was known as “Miss Quin, the White Elephant Lady.” She is a past member of the American Legion Auxiliary, Mignonette Garden Circle, Daughters of the Confederacy, and the Catholic Women’s Guild. In October of 1999, Quin was honored as one of the fourteen Millennium recipients by the Chamber of Commerce for her many years of public service.

Survivors include her sons: Ed (Hilda) Carney of Tallahassee, Fla., Mike (Judy) Carney of Monticello; and daughter Rena Carney, of Tallahassee. Also, granddaughter, Juliet (Bill) Ruhl of Eatonton, Ga. and their children: Quin and Charlie; granddaughter, Alexandra and her daughters: Olivia and Charlotte; grandson, Christopher (Donna) Tallahassee; daughter Sarah, who for a brief time was the seventh generation member of the Sledge family to live in Jefferson County; her brother, Nathan; grandson, Drew (April) of Neptune Beach, Fla. and their daughters: Bryn and Caroline.

She is also survived by her brother, James Seymour (Jim) Sledge; niece, Becca Erwin; and nephew, Morry Sledge. Quin’s sister Emma died in 2007.

In lieu of flowers Quin’s family requests that gifts of remembrance be given to the Jefferson County Historical Society, P.O. Box 496, Monticello, Fla. 32345.

