Fields of Faith October 18

Debbie Snapp

ECB Publishing, Inc.

The Fields of Faith event for Jefferson County will be held this year in the football field at Aucilla Christian Academy on Wednesday, October 18.

Food and festivities will begin at 6:00 p.m. with testimonies and music for all ages will begin at 6:30 p.m.

One Day, One Message, One Stand! Take a stand alongside hundreds of thousands of students across the United States and the world who will gather on athletic fields to hear fellow students share their testimonies, challenge each other to read their Bible, and come to faith in Jesus Christ.

The national growth of Fields of Faith has been remarkable. Since the beginning of Fields of Faith in 2004, more than a million people have joined the movement. In 2016 alone, more than 192,000 students gathered on 519 fields, where 7,414 made first-time faith commitments, 8,612 recommitted their lives to Christ, and 8,781 committed to reading their Bible.

Fields of Faith began with an idea from Jeff Martin, FCA’s Executive Vice President of Ministry Programs and Resources, who longed to help today’s generation of students face spiritual battles and temptations.

“It’s amazing that Fields of Faith has grown to welcome nearly 200,000 people to athletic fields where they can pray and worship together,” said Martin. “We are so thankful for the students who feel passionate about sharing their faith with their fellow students so they, too, can see how Christ can impact their lives. There’s no doubt that God is working through these young people and will continue to do so for years to come.”

In 2004, Martin’s vision became reality when 6,000 students gathered on school athletic fields throughout three states for the first Fields of Faith event. That was the beginning of what has become one of the most significant faith-related gatherings of students in a single day.

While Fields of Faith has its roots with FCA leadership, the event is designed to include multiple national Christian organizations, local churches and ministries. A local leadership team will determine the program of each Fields of Faith event.

For more information about this event go to fieldsoffaith.com.