Fifth graders go “back to the manger” in Christmas musical

Madison Peddie/ACA

Contributor

On Thursday, Dec. 12, the family and friends of Aucilla Christian Academy (ACA)’s fifth grade class enjoyed the Christmas musical, “Back To The Manger”. This Christmas musical was presented by ACA’s fifth-grade class and directed by ACA’s Music Director, Debby Demott.

The musical took audience members back through various time periods including the 1940s, 50s, 70s, and even back to Biblical times on the night of Jesus’ birth. The students did an excellent job lifting up Christ through song, dance and acting.

One of the lines in the musical reminded the audience in a beautiful way that, “Once you go back to the manger and recognize God’s greatest gift, you are never the same!”

When asked about the performance, Demott stated, “These students worked hard and it was clear throughout the performance that they gave it their all. I’m not only proud of their dedication toward this musical, but also how well they uplifted Christ through it.”