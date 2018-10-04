Find a field; Mark your calendar

adminFront Page

Debbie Snapp
ECB Publishing, Inc.

On Wednesday, October 24, Aucilla Christian Academy will host the annual FCA Fields of Faith event on the football field.
Fields of Faith is a student led event. Students invite, pray for, share with and challenge their peers to read the Bible and follow Jesus Christ.
An athletic field provides a neutral, rally point where the community can come together.
This is a tremendous outreach for students and will be a great night for Testimonies, Scripture and Worship.
The evening begins at 6 p.m. and all students and youth groups from the area are encouraged to attend.

Related Posts

October 4, 2018

Sheriff Candidates meet at forum

October 4, 2018

Prisoners of War Day recognized by VFW

October 4, 2018

11th annual Farm Tour