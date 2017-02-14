Finishing the pilgrimage with Father Jim May

Lynette Norris

ECB Publishing, Inc.

Father Jim May, minister of Christ Episcopal Church and president of the Monticello Kiwanis Club, spoke to the club again to tell them a little more about his pilgrimage to Israel, this time beginning with the boyhood home of Jesus, as well as the city of Capernaum where He taught in the synagogue and healed a man of an unclean spirit (as recounted in the Book of Mark), Mount Tabor, also known as the Mount of Transfiguration and the Mount of the Beatitudes.

The town of Nazareth, where Jesus grew up, and city of Sepphoris only five miles away, offered a stark socio-economic contrast in Jesus’ time – one a small Jewish village of dire poverty and the other a cosmopolitan Greco-Roman city of vast wealth that boasted intricate mosaic floors in its wealthiest homes and public buildlings. Among its cultural amenities was a vast Roman-style amphitheater.

Although the Bible never mentions nearby Sepphoris, Father May believes it is possible that Jesus may have visited that city during his travels, perhaps even seen a play performed at the theater, and that these sights may have figured into some of his parables; there was certainly the contrast between extreme wealth and extreme poverty in close proximity with these two towns, as well as the theatrical convention of the time in which actors (hupokrites, the Greek word for a stage player or performer, from which the modern word “hypocrite” derives) wore masks, or “false faces” while playing their parts. It would have proven a readily identifiable metaphor for His listeners when He spoke of people who pretended to be something other than what they were.

Also near the small town of Nazareth is Mt. Tabor, believed to be the Mount of Transfiguration described in the Book of Matthew, a dome-shaped mound rising over 1,800 feet, surrounded by level plains. The Church of the Transfiguration, divided into both Eastern Orthodox and Roman Catholic areas, sits at the very top and can be seen for miles.

On the northern shore of the Sea of Galilee, in the ancient city of Capernaum where Jesus spent much of his adult life, archeological excavations have revealed levels of stonework buildings going back to the first century, including two ancient synagogues, one built right over the top of the other. At another site are the foundations of a simple home found beneath a Byzantine church, believe to be the abode of St. Peter.

Also overlooking the Sea of Galilee is the Mount of the Beatitudes, believed to be the site where Jesus delivered the Sermon on the Mount. In Matthew 5:3-10, He proclaims the eight blessings that have come to be known as the Beatitudes: “Blessed are the poor in spirit for theirs is the kingdom of Heaven. Blessed are they that mourn for they shall be comforted. Blessed are the meek for they shall inherit the earth….”

Today, the octagonal Church of the Beatitudes marks this site, each of its eight sides in honor of the eight blessings given that day.

Time ran out before Father May was finished with the second presentation, but it was more than enough to give everyone a sense of what there is to see, the wonders of what we call the Holy Land, whether viewed from a spiritual or an archeological angle, with more waiting to be discovered – for example, the excavation that resulted in the discovery of St. Peter’s home more than 25 year ago was the result of prior decades of archeological work.

For more information and beautiful photos of the places that Father May visited, as well as many other locations in the Holy Land, visit the websites www.biblewalks.com, www.biblicalarcheology. org and other similar internet sites.

