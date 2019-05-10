Fire at Tillman Funeral Home

Deidre Myers

ECB Publishing, Inc.

At 7:44 a.m. the Jefferson County Fire Rescue (JCRF) and the Monticello Volunteer Fire Department (MVFD) were dispatched to Tillman Funeral Home, located at 620 E. York St., after receiving reports of heavy smoke showing.

Crews arrived on scene at 7:47 a.m. and started to extinguish the fire. During that time, JCFR identified the bathroom vent fan as the origin of the smoke and fire.

The fire was contained to the attic.

Tillman Funeral Home is considered a total loss and will move their operations temporarily to Beggs Funeral Home.

Further information will be reported in the Wednesday, May 15 issue of the Monticello News.