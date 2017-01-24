Fire departments to get $500,000+ worth of new equipment

Lazaro Aleman

Fire Rescue Chief Mark Matthews recently had no trouble convincing Jefferson County commissioners to approve his revised equipment purchase plan, especially given that it entailed a $63,008 savings.

The original equipment purchase plan that Matthews presented to commissioners a while back to upgrade the county’s firefighting capabilities, and that the board approved -- if with much opposition from then Commissioner Hines Boyd – called for an estimated expenditure of $576,000.

Which translated into $220,000 for a two-door fire engine to replace the department’s aging four-door fire engine; $106,000 to replace its squad truck; $190,000 for the purchase of a 2,000-gallon pumper/tanker for the Lloyd Volunteer Fire Department (LVFD); and $60,000 for the refurbishment of the Ashville Volunteer Fire Department’s (AVFD) fire engine.

A squad is a smaller truck that typically carries extra materials and equipment for emergency actions, ranging from ground support at fire sites to rescue operations to scene cleanup.

Matthews explained at the time that the reason for replacing the four-door engine with a two-door was because the department had a 3,000-gallon tanker that could respond to house fires along with the squad and the fire engine if need be.

“I did not feel that having a four-door engine was justified at the time since we would have enough seated positions responding between the tanker, the squad and a two-door fire engine to get everyone to the scene,” Matthews said to the commission recently.

As it was, he said, the bids had come in much higher than he had expected.

Bottom line, Matthews said, the bids for the two-door engine, the squad and the tanker amounted to $584,949, which left no money for the refurbishment of the Ashville engine.

He had therefore revaluated his plan. Basically, Matthews said, developments since the submission of the original recommendation had made the need for a squad no longer viable. For one thing, he said, the department now didn’t get as many calls for wrecks and downed power lines as before, eliminating a concern he had had that the fire engine would be occupied on one of the latter calls and wouldn’t be available for a house fire.

Additionally, he said, the department now had a tanker that, although equipped with a smaller pump than the fire engine’s, could still fight house fires on its own if the fire engine were otherwise occupied.

“Our department having a squad is not as critical as long as we’re able to carry the equipment and people needed on the fire engine,” Matthews said. “This would require a four-door fire engine with some added compartments.”

As for the LVFD’s need for a squad to respond to I-10 wrecks, the original plan had called for giving the latter department Fire Rescue’s old squad. He had, however, since found a government surplus vehicle that he believed would make an adequate substitute, Matthews said.

“I would need to have it painted, put emergency lights on it, and put a 400 to 500 gallon skid unit on it,” Matthews said.

In turn, he added, he would convert Fire Rescue’s current squad into a brush truck.

Finally, he said, there was the issue of the refurbishment of the AVFD fire engine. As it was, this engine had a standard shift transmission that only one AVFD volunteer could drive and this individual was retiring. Which gave him pause to decide what to do with the engine, as the department’s two remaining members couldn’t drive standard shift, he said.

Matthews said his thinking now was that he would try and find a serviceable used fire engine with an automatic transmission that the two AVFD members could drive. For the time, however, he was foregoing the refurbishment.

His revised recommendation to the commission: Accept the low bid of $259,992 for a four-door engine and allow him another $7,000 or so for upgrades so that it could carry all the extrication equipment carried by the squad for a total of $266,992; accept the low bid of $226,000 for a 2,000-gallon tanker/pumper for Lloyd; allow him $15,000 or so to build up a newly acquired surplus vehicle as a squad for Lloyd; and allow him another $5,000 or so to convert Fire Rescue’s squad into a brush truck.

Meanwhile, the $65,008 difference between the new amount of $512,992 and the $576,000 the commission had previously approved could go back to the general fund, Matthews said, with a caveat added.

“I would like to be able to come back to the board at some point in the future if the situation at Ashville changes or if I’m able to find a better suited fire engine for them,” Matthews said.

The commission approved the request without discussion.

