Fire Rescue receives generous grant from Firehouse Subs Foundation

Debbie Snapp

ECB Publishing, Inc.

Jefferson County Fire Rescue (JCFR) received a grant from the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation on June 19, in the form of $31,118 worth of Hurst Extrication Tools, used for cutting cars or other metal structures to access patients.

Lt. Ryan Flynt and Lt. Matt LaMendola submitted the grant for the tools which will replace the tools on Engine 1, which are 20 years old or more.

These new tools are battery operated, eliminating the hydraulic lines and small engine/pump required for the old tools.

The department personnel are very grateful for the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation, which is funded by the sales of pickle buckets in the area restaurants.

The Jefferson County Fire Rescue grant was sponsored by Firehouse Subs located on Apalachee Parkway in Tallahassee.

At Firehouse Subs, a portion of your purchase at all United States Firehouse Subs locations goes to the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation, to be used to provide lifesaving equipment to first responders.

Since the Foundation started, it has granted over 44 million dollars to provide equipment, training and support to hometown heroes.

To learn more about these grants go to FirehouseSubsFoundation.org.