First Baptist Church is a collection site for Operation Christmas Child gifts

Debbie Snapp

ECB Publishing, Inc.

First Baptist Church Monticello will open its doors this year to collect Operation Christmas Child gifts for children in need, beginning on Nov. 12.

This Jefferson County site is among 5000 United States drop-off locations collecting shoebox gifts for children overseas during Operation Christmas Child's National Collection Week, November 12-19.

Jefferson County families, churches and groups have been very busy transforming empty shoeboxes into fun gifts filled with toys, school supplies and hygiene items. The Samaritan's Purse project partners with local churches across the globe to deliver these tangible expressions of God's love to children affected by war, disease, disaster and such.

Church volunteers are thrilled to be participating in the community effort to share God's love with children who are facing difficult circumstances around the world. These simple gifts have a life-changing impact,

Carol Miller of Monticello, will serve as the drop-off site leader, coordinating and managing the First Baptist Church Monticello collection site. This collection site aims to contribute over 1000 shoebox gifts to the 2018 goal of reaching 11-million children in need.

The church is located at 325 West Washington Street, Pastor Sean Vickers. Drop-off days and times are:

Monday, Nov. 12 from 3 to 5 p.m.

Tuesday Nov. 13 from 3 to 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 14 from 3 to 5 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 15 from 3 to 5 p.m.

Friday Nov. 16 from 3 to 5 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 17 from 1 to 3 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 18 from 12 to 2 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 19 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

For more information call the church at (850) 997-2349, visit fbcmonticello.org or email pastor@fbcmonticello.org.