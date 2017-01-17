First Baptist Church of Monticello welcomes new pastor

Lynette Norris

ECB Publishing, Inc.

At the First Baptist Church of Monticello, the New Year began with a new pastor in the pulpit, when Pastor Sean Vickers delivered his first sermon to the congregation Sunday, January 8.

Born in East Point, Ga., Vickers grew up in Orlando, enjoying the kid’s paradise of Disney World and Sea World, and graduating from high school, where he met his future wife, Carol. It was during his early adult years in Orlando, attending college and earning his master’s degree at the University of Central Florida, that he sensed something missing in his life and began moving toward a relationship with Christ through the ministry of the First Baptist Church of Orlando. It was something that would lead him into his own ministry, the call to share the Good News of Christ with others.

Soon, he was earning his degree in theology at the Southwest Baptist Theological Seminary in Ft. Worth, leading to his first position as Associate Pastor/Students at the First Baptist Church of Kissimmee, FL; then as Minister of Students at Westside Baptist Church in Jacksonville, Minister of Students at Boiling Springs First Baptist Church in South Carolina, where he later served as Minister of Education, and then back to Texas as the Pastor of the First Baptist Church of Dalhart, before returning to Florida, to the First Baptist Church of Monticello.

“I believe God orchestrated events to bring me here,” he said. He and his wife Carol fell in love with the community of Monticello, appreciating the charm it has to offer while being closer to a couple of larger cities. “I think a lot of people here feel the same way…my wife and family are excited to be here and to help lead the congregation in serving Christ.”

The Vickers have five children - Amanda, the oldest, attends Wayland Baptist University in Plainview, Texas, and the other four still at home are Sean Jr., Brooke, Cole and Paige.

In addition to starting off the New Year with a new ministry here, Pastor Sean and Carol have another milestone coming up very soon – in February, they will celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary.

His vision for First Baptist he describes as made up of four pillars: to lead the church in the worship of our great God, to help others grow closer to Jesus Christ, to serve God by serving others, and to share the Good News of Jesus Christ with others.

“Worship, grow, serve and share,” he stated in summary. “We’re looking forward to what God’s going to do in leading the church to minister to this community. I’d like to invite the community to come and see the new work God is doing at First Baptist of Monticello.”