First Grade Student Agricultural Poster Contest

Debbie Snapp, ECB Publishing Inc.

Jefferson County Farm Bureau (JCFB) held a pizza party and awards ceremony for the first grade students that participated in the Agricultural Poster Contest. JCFB members in attendance at Community Leadership Academy (CLA) in included: Sarah and Ernest Fulford, Melissa Bass and Sean Allen.

JCFB fully understands the importance of children and their education. JCFB also understands the need for children to become even more aware of farms, and the people who grow food in America.

There are far too many children who just don’t know what a real farm is all about. Children living in rural north Florida are very lucky, but they still need to know what a cow looks like, or what a chicken looks like, or what a pig looks like, and the list goes on and on.

The JCFB Agricultural Student Poster Contest is meant to be fun, and educational. Students are encouraged to use their inner artistic abilities; to tell stories about real farms.

The goal of this contest is simple. JCFB wants students to learn more about their surroundings, and hopefully learn that farming can, and must be in those surroundings.

Each student was asked to make a poster depicting a farm. It can be of animals, crops, equipment, barns, or just about anything. The are asked to use their imagination and come up with any material or theme they may choose.

JCFB supplies poster paper for the contest, and the children can use crayons, pencils, water colors or just about whatever.

All first graders compete against each other at their school and in each class room. The judging is done at the Farm Bureau in Gainesville, and is done by the public relations staff.

Eliza Moody was Overall/First Place winner at CLA, receiving $20. Emery Simon was Second Place winner at CLA, receiving $15. Jonah Atkins was Third Place winner at CLA, receiving $10.