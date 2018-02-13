Fish Fry Fundraiser for the Senior Center February 16

Debbie Snapp

ECB Publishing, Inc.

There will be a Fish Fry Fundraiser at the Jefferson Senior Citizens Center this Friday, February 16, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Your $10 donation will go a long way in helping our area seniors and your Center. Your help is needed now to keep the Center open.

The JSCC is located at 1155 North Jefferson Street, with pickup and parking in the back for all the fundraising Fish Fries. For more information go to jandkhicks@aol.com.

This February 16 Fish Fry will be sponsored by the First United Methodist Church congregation, and the Fish Fries will be held through Lent.

On Saturday, February 24, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. the event will be sponsored by the Capital Heights Baptist Church.

On Friday, March 2, the First Baptist Church Monticello congregation will sponsor the event.

On March 9, the Masons will step up, fry pans ready.

March 16 is still open for any group that would like to be a sponsor.