Fish fry fundraisers this weekend

Senior Citizens Center fundraiser

The Jefferson Senior Citizens Center's fundraising fish fries will be continuing this weekend, with a Friday, April 5 fish lunch at the center.

The fish fry on April 5 will be hosted by the Greater Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church, which is pastored by Rev. Dr. Melvin Roberts.

The fish fry will take place from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.

For $10 per plate, diners will be able to enjoy delicious fried fish, cole slaw, baked beans, a dessert and a drink.

All proceeds from this fundraiser will go towards supporting the senior citizens center as it continues to provide a variety of health, social and legal services to the aging citizens of Jefferson County.

This fundraiser will be held at the center's location, at 1155 N. Jefferson St.

Meals can be purchased on the day-of, at the center.

For inquiries, contact the Jefferson Senior Citizens Center at (850) 342-0271.

American Legion Auxiliary fundraiser

On Saturday, April 6, the American Legion Auxiliary for the Otto Walker Post 49 will be hosting their annual fundraising fish fry.

For $9 a plate, diners will be able to enjoy a hearty helping of mullet, cole slaw, baked beans and hushpuppies, as well as a dessert and refreshing cold drink.

In addition to the fish fry, the legion auxiliary will be holding door prize raffles during the Saturday fundraiser.

All funds collected from this fundraising event will go towards helping area veterans and their families.

The American Legion Auxiliary provides a variety of services and programs, including utility assistance and providing toiletries to the Lake City VA hospital.

The fish fry will be held from noon until 2 p.m. at the Otto Walker Post 49, located at 1065 S. Water St.

Diners can choose to eat at the legion post or carry their meal out.

Tickets can be purchased at the door, or in advance by calling (850) 997-0901 or (850) 464-6257.