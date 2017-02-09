Fish Fry Saturday

The members of C.H. Henry Chapter #20, Order of Eastern Star, PHA, would like to thank everyone who came out and supported their first 'Good Morning Cafe' fundraising event, held at the Christ Episcopal Church annex last Saturday.

All who participated in the breakfast event had a phenomenal time.

A special 'thank you' to the high school students who came out, and volunteered their services. Not something you see every day, but here in Monticello it happens more than you think. (The students will receive volunteer hours for their time.)

This Saturday, February 11 the group will hold another fundraising effort; a Fish Fry. The event will be held in the Monticello News parking lot from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The ladies and other volunteers will be serving mullet dinners and/or mullet sandwiches. The dinners will include a whole fish, potato salad or coleslaw, baked beans, bread, and a cold soft drink. The fish sandwich will also include a cold soft drink.

As always, the group members really do appreciate the show of support from the community.

For more information and to order ahead contact Althera Johnson at 850-933-2012.

