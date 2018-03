Debbie Snapp, ECB Publishing, Inc.

St. Phillip African Methodist Episcopal Church will host a Fish Fry and Yard Sale fundraising event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. this Saturday, March 24.

The event will be held at the church location, 08 Phillip Road, off Highway 27 West, and will include adult and children's clothing, purses, bags, shoes, jewelry, knick-knacks, toys, baby clothing, and so much more.

For more information contact gloriacoxbiz@gmail.com, or jwtallen@aol.com, or call (850) 997-4226.