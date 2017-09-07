Flea Across Florida has been cancelled

Debbie Snapp

ECB Publishing, Inc.

On Tuesday morning, September 5, Government Scott declared a state of emergency, therefore the September Flea Across Florida weekend event has been canceled. Though, in Monticello, several residents continue to make plans for their yard sales on Friday and Saturday.

Dubbed as Florida’s longest yard sale from coast to coast, ‘Flea Across Florida’ was scheduled to run Friday and Saturday, September 8 and 9 along Highway 90 from Pensacola to McClenny. That’s just 331.27 miles by car. and it's always held on the second weekend in September and April.

This 13th annual weekend of shopping across the state was expected to be even better than prior events because of the added miles and added sale sites.

So, if the wind and rain don't hit this area this weekend, make plans to shop, treasure hunt, find great cafes, bed and breakfast layovers, and enjoy the trip with your friends and family anyway.

For more details and updated information go to www.thefleaacrossflorida.com.