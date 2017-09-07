Florida aims to keep pets safe during Hurricane Irma

Commissioner of Agriculture Adam H. Putnam’s department today suspended intrastate movement requirements for the transportation of animals from the areas expected to be impacted by Hurricane Irma. Additionally, Alabama, Georgia and Mississippi have waived their interstate import requirements for Florida pets and livestock.

“By suspending the intrastate movement requirements for the transportation of animals, we can ensure that Floridians and visitors can quickly and safely move their pets and livestock out of harm’s way,” stated Commissioner of Agriculture Adam H. Putnam.

During an emergency, the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services provides necessary food and water to affected areas and helps protect animals and pets. The department’s Florida Forest Service is responsible for incident management and assists emergency responders in clearing debris and distributing supplies. Additionally, the department’s Office of Agricultural Law Enforcement provides law enforcement services to police departments and county sheriff’s offices as necessary.

