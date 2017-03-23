Florida Farm Bureau Women’s Leadership Conference ON PAR FOR AGRICULTURE!!

On March 2 - 4 two ladies from Jefferson County traveled to the Renaissance World Golf Village in St. Augustine to join in on the 2017 Florida Farm Bureau Women’s Leadership Conference. The agenda was very busy for their three days. They made several stops touring different farms, including Barnes Cabbage Farm in Hasting, Tater Farms (Potato Farm) and the UF/IFAS Research Farms. During the Women’s Conference some of the outstanding speakers included: Valerie McKee, Allyson Perry, Becky Sponholtz, Sherry Saylor and Jake White. They spoke on Leadership, Communication, Organization, Agriculture Education and many other valuable key messages. To learn more about Jefferson County Farm Bureau, the Women’s Program or the Young Farmer & Rancher Program, please contact your local office at 850-997-2213.

