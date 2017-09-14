Florida Farm Bureau Youth Speech Competition

Debbie Snapp

ECB Publishing, Inc

Aucilla Christian Academy students participated in the 2017 Florida Farm Bureau (FFB) Youth Speech Contest on September 6.

Students participating and earning a win included: Abigail Morgan, first place; Timothy Finlayson, second place; and Emily Mueller, third place. Brandon Slaughter took first place for Taylor County.

The first place winners will move on to the District Youth Speech Competition, to be held in Madison at 4 p.m. on September 14.

Judges for this year's contest included: Brad Dicks, District 2 FFB Field Representative; Casey Gunnels, with Farm Credit; and Buck Carpenter, with FFB Young Farmers & Ranchers Leadership Group.

The purpose of this annual contest is to promote a stronger interest and clearer understanding of the many aspects of agriculture; to provide opportunities for youth to gain knowledge, appreciation, and understanding of agriculture; and help to promote agriculture's many values and virtues.

Sponsored by the Florida Farm Bureau Federation Women's Leadership Program, this contest has three levels of competition: County, District, and State. Winners of the County contest compete in the District contest against seven other District winners, and winners of the District contest compete in the State contest, to be held in October at the Florida Farm Bureau Federation Annual Meeting. First place State winner will receive $500 and second place State winner will receive $250.