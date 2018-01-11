Florida Rings In 2018 Session

Laz Aleman, ECB Publishing, Inc.

With the 2018 legislative session underway as of Tuesday, Jan. 9, Florida lawmakers have a herculean task ahead in the next 60 days, involving the approval of a new state budget and decisions on a host of issues. Indeed, it's reported that as of Monday, some 3,000 bills had been filed, ranging on everything from sexual harassment, sanctuary cities, affordable housing, fracking and home rule, to upping the legal age for smoking, banning steroid use in greyhound racing, and imposing harsher penalties for texting while driving.

Following are 10 issues that many in the know generally agree warrant watching, not necessarily in order of importance.