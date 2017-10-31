“Florida vets have it good”

Lazaro Aleman

ECB Publishing, Inc.

Florida does better than most other states when it comes to taking care of its aging veterans.

That was the message that County Veterans Service Officer (CVSO) Oliver Bradley recently brought to the Jefferson County Commission.

“Florida has never experienced the problems that other states, such as Arizona, Nevada, California and even Washington D.C., have,” Bradley told commissioners on Thursday evening, Oct. 19. “Our vets receive top care at all times. We have a state-of-the-art facility. Our vets receive service within 24 hours. Florida is in the lead. I applaud the service that we provide in the State of Florida.”

Bradley serves as CVSO for both Jefferson and Madison counties. He gave his presentation to the local board at the request of Commission Chairman Eugene Hall, who wanted him to brief the board ‘s new members and bring them up to par on his doings.