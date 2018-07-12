Flossie Beatrice Hill Buggs, 96, finished her earthly course on Wednesday, July 4, 2018, at home, surrounded by her loving family.

A Wake will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 13 at Bethel AME Church. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 14 at Bethel AME Church in Monticello, followed by burial in Pallbearers Cemetery.

Mrs. Buggs was an esteemed elementary school educator for 38 years before retiring. She was a consecrated Deaconess in the AME Church and a longtime member of Bethel.

Treasuring her love forever are her sons, Frank T. "Peter-rabbit" (Juanita) Buggs and Allen "Al" Buggs; grandchildren, Marisse "Rita" (Johnny) McCray, Frank "Teddy" T. Buggs II, Shaundra "Shaun" M. Buggs (caregiver), and Alexcia "Lex" D. Buggs; great-grandchildren, Dwayne "Bud" and Stephen (Precious) Pringle, Johnny Jr. and Nicole McCray, Allen "Covey" and Samiah "Miymy" Washington; great-great grandson, Julius "Juice" Pringle and countless other relatives and friends. She was predeceased by her husband, Elbert T. "E.T." Buggs.

Related