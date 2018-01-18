FLU SEASON may be peaking

Lazaro Aleman, ECB Publishing, Inc.

The flu season appears to be peaking, if the latest report from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is any indication; but don't count on it.

“The season is probably peaking right about now,” Dr. Dan Jernigan, captain of U.S. Public Health Service and director of the Influenza Division at the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, was quoted saying at a press conference on Friday, Jan. 12.

Dr. Jernigan added that said season, which this year started early in November, had now reached epidemic levels and was everywhere in the country except Hawaii, indicative of its rapid spread. He described the flu as dominated by the H3N2 strain, a particularly virulent type of virus.

Health experts caution, however, that notwithstanding the sense that the season may be peaking, it will be a while yet before the threat truly subsides, as the season could extend into May.

The H3N2 strain, the experts say, is associated with increased cases of hospitalizations and deaths, especially among adults 65 and older and children five and younger. Others who are susceptible to the illness are pregnant women and individuals with existing conditions such asthma, diabetes and HIV/AIDS.

The CDC reports 20 pediatric deaths from the flu as of first week of 2018. It also reports that hospitalizations are on the rise, particularly among those 50 and older and children under five. If it's any comfort, however, these stats don't compare with last season, when 110 flu-related deaths were recorded.

Experts say that the best protection against the flue is a vaccine, adding the caveat that the vaccine may only be 30 percent effective at best. Still, they say, any protection is better than none, and will not only reduce the risk of becoming ill but will also lessen the severity of the symptoms should one become ill.

For its part, the Florida Department of Health (FDOH) continues urging Floridians to get the flu shot to protect against the illness and help prevent its spread.

“It's never too late to get your flu shot,” the department states. “While most cases of flu are mild, there are exceptions.”