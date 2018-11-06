Football playoff brackets set

Rick Patrick

ECB Publishing, Inc.

For the first time in many years, both Jefferson Somerset High School and Aucilla Christian Academy (ACA) are in the football playoffs and will be vying for a state championship. Both the Warriors and the Tigers will be playing at home in the first round of their prospective region tournaments.

The Tigers are the number three seed team in the Class 1A Region Two tournament. They will host the number four seed Gators of Wewahitchka at Jefferson Somerset High School on Friday, Nov. 9, at 7:30 p.m.

The ACA Warriors are the number four seed team in the Class 2A Region One tournament. They will face the number five seed Baby Rattlers of FAMU High. The Warriors will play on Friday, Nov. 9, at 7:30 p.m. The game will take place at Warrior Memorial Field, on the ACA campus.

Seedings for the tournament were based on power rankings, determined by the Florida High School Athletic Association. The state championship games will be played at Camping World Stadium, in Orlando, on Thursday, Dec. 6 and Friday, Dec. 7.