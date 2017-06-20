Forever Tigers, Part II: Class of 2017 graduates in special ceremony

Lynette Norris

ECB Publishing, Inc

It was the end of an era, as several of the evening’s speakers acknowledged, and an emotional evening for several, alongside the jubilation typical of graduations. Sometimes with tears just under the surface or breaking through, sometimes with humor, but always with warmth and admiration, those who stood at the podium acknowledged that finality for the last graduating JCMHS Class of 2017, in the school’s 185th Commencement Ceremony.

“I see doctors, lawyers, nurses, supervisors, principals,” said 1SGT Terry Walker, Athletic Director and JROTC instructor, as he looked out over the 38 graduating Tigers. At the conclusion of the ceremony, he told them Superintendent Marianne Arbulu would turn the key and unlock the gate, and the 2017 Tiger graduates would run through the forest of life.

Indy Mack, who recalled teaching Salutatorian Emmerald Graham in her third grade class, spoke fondly of the bright, intelligent child who was always on the honor roll and knew all the answers, but was shy about speaking up at first.

“She’s an inspiration to me as a teacher, and to others as well,” said Ms. Mack, proudly introducing her former student.

Emmerald, too, recalled those early school days, especially Ms. Mack’s words of encouragement that gave her the confidence she needed: “I believe in you, but you have to believe in yourself.”

“Now it’s upon us,” she told her classmates. “Graduation. Our graduation. We’re the last of an original breed, the first of a new class of innovators…we’re small in number, but mighty in our approach.”

But as a new chapter begins for a new class of innovators, another must end. “It’s hard to believe we will never again sit together as students of JCMHS,” she said.

Holding back tears, she spoke of giving honor to God and thanked all the amazing people in her life – her parents, Brenda Douglas Tillman and Donald Graham, all the teachers and staff, especially her Kindergarten teacher Cynthia Barrington and third grade teacher Indy Mack.

“Difficult roads often lead to beautiful destinations,” she concluded. “May it be known that we’re the royal, elite class of 2017.”

Introducing the Valedictorian Kheica Jones, JCMHS Spanish instructor Peter McWilliams shared delightful memories of having both Kheica and Emmerald in his class, including how one of them would often hide behind the classroom door and pop out singing “Do You Want to Build a Snowman” as he entered from the hallway.

“Kheica Jones inspires me as a teacher,” he said. “With her in my class, I had to work harder than she did. She challenges teachers to increase the rigor of their classroom and challenges administrators to reward excellence.”

In an emotional delivery that had her turning away a few times to dry tears, Valedictorian Kheica Jones opened with a prayer and a greeting for her classmates, “the graduating class of 2017, whom I love dearly,” telling them how she had pondered a speech that would give her listeners a fond farewell while also inspiring them. She had turned to the Internet for advice, only to find that, “you cannot Google what’s in your heart.”

“I don’t know about you, but I want to hit the pause button,” she said, acknowledging how fast the last few years, months, weeks and days had flown by. “I want to savor these last few fleeting moments. I always knew this day was coming, just not so soon.”

The graduating Class of 2017 was a class of survivors, who had survived because “when things get tough, we adapt to the situation.” Through the years, the Tigers had adapted to adversities of every stripe. They had adapted to dwindling numbers of students. They had adapted to teachers leaving. They had adapted to the chaos of a final year as the high school prepared to transition to a charter school.

They had adapted by being Tigers, and “defining success by being the underdog. We adapt and we survive.” In the words of Henry Ford, whether you think you can’t or can, you’re right.

“We’re the graduating class of 2017,” she declared. “And it doesn’t get any better than that.”

The evening ended with a slide show of Jefferson County High School through the decades, highlighting the changes the school had undergone since the 1950s. It elicited cheers and applause whenever the audience recognized a veteran teacher or administrator standing in a long-ago classroom or office, or spotted a current teacher, administrator or staff member from among the student photos from the 60s, 70s or 80s.

With the final photo of a large tiger, came the end of an era, summed up in a two- word caption:

FOREVER TIGERS!