Forged check reported from postal box vandalism

Lazaro Aleman

ECB Publishing, Inc.

At least one city resident so far has reported financial consequences as a result of the two mailboxes that were recently vandalized outside the U.S. Post Office on Pearl and North Jefferson streets in Monticello.

The resident, who will remain unnamed, told the Monticello News on Thursday evening, Nov. 16, that she had received a call earlier in the week from a bank in Miami asking about a $3,000 check made out in her name. Fortunately in her case, the bank’s alertness prevented the check from being cashed.

This individual, however, wanted others to know and take steps to protect themselves. She said the check in question was one that she had mailed to a local merchant during the weekend when the two boxes were vandalized.

Apparently, she said, whoever got the check from the vandalized boxes somehow erased or washed away the merchant’s name and the original amount and replaced these with a new name and amount, leaving her signature intact.

How the check traveled to Miami within days of the boxes being vandalized here is another question.

The two mailboxes were vandalized on the weekend of Nov. 11-12, appearing to have been pried open with something like a crowbar and their contents exposed. At the time, authorities advised that anyone who had dropped mail in the boxes should check with their financial institutions, in case bills or other correspondences with sensitive information had been taken.

In light of the latest information, authorities are repeating their warning and urging anyone who dropped mail in the two vandalized boxes during the Nov. 11-12 weekend to contact their bank or financial institution and make these aware of the incident.