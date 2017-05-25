Former resident competes on reality show

Following the Bronze Age, humanity entered the Iron Age, beginning roughly between 1200 – 600 B.C. (depending on the region). Ancient peoples learned the art of smelting iron ore in fire, burning away the impurities, and shaping the hot metal into tools, weapons and other useful implements.

By the Middle Ages, the skill of shaping metal had reach an art form, as seen in many beautiful examples of swords and other objects from this period. For centuries, before the industrial smelting and shaping of iron on a commercial scale, if it was made of iron, a blacksmith spent hours, days or weeks laboring over it and shaping it, using only hand tools, in the fiery forge of a blacksmith’s shop.

Still, until as recently as the late 19th and early 20th century, long after iron foundries were common in larger industrial cities, a skilled blacksmith was essential in many remote regions to a town or village.

However, far from dying out in modern times, the labor-intensive, exacting process of producing finely-honed blades from lumps of metal still fascinates, and the art of blacksmithing thrives, as seen in The History Channel’s reality show “Forged in Fire.” Now in its fourth season, airing Tuesday nights at 9 p.m., the show features four smiths competing to design and produce a workable blade to the specifications of host Wil Willis, with the finished product judged by a panel of experts in weapon history and use. One contestant is eliminated in each round, until the final two are given the task of replicating a historical blade – a sword – in their home forges over a period of five days. The weapons are then judged not only on workmanship but on how well they function when used against objects such as blocks of wood or ice, and any other uses typical of the historical period they represent. The panel of judges select the winner, who receives $10,000.

Dan Hurtado, a Monticello native, made it to that final round, as seen in the show that aired Tuesday night, May 23, and although he didn’t win, it was close. The judges liked both of the swords, but as Hurtado noted “there could be only one winner. It came down to they liked the way the handle on the other sword felt in their hands better.”

Hurtado, the son of the late Art Hurtado and Sylvia Anderson, grew up in Monticello, just as his parents did. He has one sister, Sylvia Hurtado Guidry, and an uncle, Vic Hurtado, who also grew up in Monticello and now spends much of his time in either Ormond Beach or Virginia.

A fulltime engineer for the Florida Department of Transportation, Hurtado, who now lives in Tallahassee with his wife, Heather, and children, Seth (12) and Ivy (9), graduated from ACA in 1988 and earned a Master’s degree in structural engineering from FSU.

He was first captivated by the art of blacksmithing about six years ago. A coworker who was a blacksmith in his spare time, and whose office walls were covered with knives he had forged, invited Hurtado to a weekend of blacksmithing workshops and demonstrations. From then on, he was hooked. As an engineer, he could appreciate the complex science behind the skill as much as the skill itself.

His backyard shed became a forge. He began collecting and storing scrap metals of all kinds to use as source material, and found himself mulling over blade designs at night and in his spare time. Since he forges blades only a few hours a week as a Saturday morning pastime, precision and planning are important and each blade has been carefully and thoughtfully built in his mind before he begins actual work on it in the forge. It can take weeks to produce a blade.

When he first heard of a chance to compete on “Forged in Fire,” he immediately filled out an application on Facebook, and several months later, he received a call that he had been chosen as a contestant.

Tuesday night was quite the watch party at his house, with about 30 people gathered in his living room. His children, especially, were thrilled to see their dad on television working iron.

“They thought it was super,” said Hurtado. Their favorite part came at the very end, when the swords were used in a whole series of tests such as chopping up a pig carcass and a block of ice.

Yet, as wonderful as it was to have friends and family watching the show, “the one regret I have is that my dad wasn’t around to see this,” he said. However, the large hammer he used in the competition was one that had belonged to his father, so in a way, it was as if his dad were with him.

“I think he would have been really proud,” said Hurtado.