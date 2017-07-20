Former Chief Osceola speaks at Chamber

Debbie Snapp

ECB Publishing, Inc.

Drake Anderson was the guest speaker for the Monticello Jefferson County Chamber of Commerce membership June meeting. He was born and raised in Alabama and says he’s been a cowboy at heart since birth. He started riding and training horses at the young age of 10; by the age of 12 he was specialized at team roping.

He was recruited by the Durham family to be Chief Osceola at Florida State University in 2009; he rode for five years, 2009 – 2013. “It was a dream to be Chief Osceola for FSU,” he said. “I loved it and will never forget it.”

Anderson, and his girlfriend settled down in Monticello in October of 2016. He loves the town, the people, everything about it. He currently works as a commercial roofing salesman for Rowe Roofing by day. The rest of his time is dedicated to breaking and training horses on his Cross Creek Ranch just north of town.

A blurb from his website says: "He’s even taller with the white 10-gallon hat sporting an eagle feather plucked from the Osceola-spear stabbed into the ground by Bobby Bowden on the icon’s last day as coach. But then, Drake Anderson would have come by the feather legitimately, since for five years he was Osceola at Florida State University"

The next Monticello Jefferson County Chamber of Commerce membership meeting will begin at noon on August 1, the first Tuesday of the month. The guest speaker will be Principal Corey Oliver, of the new Jefferson Somerset K-12 School. The meal will be catered by Carrie Ann & Company.