Former Monticello man drowns

John Willoughby

ECB Publishing, Inc.

A local Lee man is dead after an assumed drowning took place in Anderson Springs in Suwannee County, near the eastern border of Madison County.

According to a report by the Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), Joshua Wayne Odom, 31, of Lee, went to Anderson Springs, in Suwannee County, on Monday, Oct. 8, with someone identified as a "female friend" in the Sheriff's report. After leaving their phones, drinks and extra clothes on dry land, the pair decided to swim across the lake into Madison County. While swimming, it is reported that both Odom and his friend became distressed.

According to that friend, Odom gave her a shove in an effort to get her to shore more quickly. She turned around and saw Odom going under a couple of times and then did not come back up. She then exited the water and trekked through the woods, to Interstate 10, where she successfully flagged down a ride to the inspection station where Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) was notified. FHP then notified the SCSO of the incident, who picked up Odom's friend and went to Anderson Springs.

SCSO requested assistance from the Florida Wildlife Commission (FWC) and their dive team. The FWC dive team used sonar equipment and began their search late Monday night. The SCSO then requested assistance from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office dive team, who responded on Tuesday morning, Oct. 9. Both dive teams began searching and Odom's body was recovered on Tuesday, at approximately 1 p.m.

Drowning is assumed to be the cause of death, however, an official cause of death will not be released until the autopsy is complete.

Odom received a degree in horticulture and was a welder for the last 10 years. Josh was employed by Global Thermal Solutions. In his free time, he enjoyed hunting, riding horses and being outdoors.

Josh is preceded in death by his mother, Carol Ellen Odom Phillips. He is survived by his siblings: Bethany Phillips, Michelle Perrault, Ethan Phillips and Robbie Phillips; his aunt, Belinda Odom; his nieces: Nevaeh and Charlotte; and his nephews: Carter and Benton, whom he loved so much.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, Oct. 20, at 11 a.m., at Corinth Cemetery, in Lee. All arrangements are under the direction of Burns Funeral Home of Madison.