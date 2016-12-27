Former Monticello News editor dies

Ray Cichon, former managing editor of the Monticello News, passed away on Friday, Dec. 23, at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital, he was 75.

Cichon served as managing editor of the Monticello News from 1996 until his retirement in December 2009. A Massachusetts native who moved to Monticello in 1990, he joined the newspaper as a staff writer in 1991, eventually working his way up to the editorship position. He served as managing editor under both his brother, News Publisher Ron Cichon, and Publisher Emerald Greene Parsons, who purchased the newspaper in 2007.

Born on Jan. 10, 1941, Cichon was the older son of Helen and Ray Cichon Sr., of Webster, MA. He earned a BA degree in English from North Adams State College in 1966, and an MA in English from Penn State in 1969.

Cichon taught high school English for 17 years and was a college instructor thereafter for a combined 35 years of teaching in the Northeast. He also traveled extensively during this time, visiting Europe and various other countries.

During his years at the Monticello News, Cichon additionally taught as an adjunct instructor at Thomas College, now Thomas University in Thomasville, GA. And he taught English at Jefferson County High School to students who were dual enrolled at North Florida Community College.

Post retirement, Cichon remained engaged in the community and continued his ties with the newspaper, writing occasional pieces for the Monticello News. He also did more traveling, which was one of his passions, and he penned an occasional review for the Tallahassee Democrat of plays and other functions at the Monticello Opera House.

A longtime member of St. Margaret Catholic Church, Cichon served as a lector and a member of the Parrish Council.

His survivors include his brother, Ron Cichon and wife, Patricia, three great nephews and a great niece. A funeral Mass will be held for him at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, at St. Margaret Catholic Church on East Washington Street, in Monticello.

