Former prison employee charged

Lazaro Aleman

ECB Publishing, Inc.

A former Department of Corrections (DOC) employee who worked as a vocational instructor at Jefferson Correctional Institute has been charged with the attempted introduction of contraband into the prison for monetary compensation.

The probable cause affidavit, from the DOC’s Office of Inspector General, charges Lorimar Henry Blitch III, 51, of Monticello, with one count of introduction of contraband into a correctional facility and five counts of official misconduct.

The affidavit alleges that on Sept. 7, 2016, a search of Blitch’s work cart revealed 10 cellular telephones (four of them touch screen and six flip style), two bottles of cologne and a cellular battery charger inside his toolbox.

According to the affidavit, contraband is a big business, with the going rate of $400 for a touch flat screen phone and $250 for a flip-style phone.

Per the affidavit, Blitch was delivering 15 phones a week and is estimated to have delivered as many as 60 phones and made as much as $20,000 during his brief stay at JCI.

The investigation, which extended through July of this year, determined that Blitch received his payments from a JCI inmate who set up the deals, according to the affidavit.

The inmate had thousands of dollars wired to his daughter as payment for his service, part of which money he had his daughter wire to Blitch, according to the affidavit.

Bond for Blitch was set at $5,000 on count 1 and he was released on his own recognizance on count 2.