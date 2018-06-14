Former locals place in Georgia Olympics; move on to Nationals

Ashley Hunter, ECB Publishing, Inc.

Cleveland “CC” and Woods Collins, the sons of Clee and Heather Collins, both placed in the USA Shooting Georgia Junior Olympic Championships during the May 5-6 tournament.

“CC” Collins is a 19-year-old collegiate student at Emmanuel College, in Franklin Springs, GA, where he recently finished his freshman year at the college. CC is a former student of Aucilla Christian Academy.

CC placed in two separate shooting tournaments after winning a bronze in Olympic Trap and placing third in Olympic Skeet.

Woods Collins is a 17-year-old rising senior at Brookwood School, in Thomasville, GA. Woods placed in Olympic Bunker Trap, but forfeited his right for a medal due to starting the competition a day early.

Due to placing and winning within the Georgia Junior Olympics, both Collins boys will now be headed to the Team USA International Training Grounds for the National Junior Olympics at Colorado Springs, CO. There, they will be competing for a place on USA Shooting Team.

CC and Woods' parents, Clee and Heather Collins were long time residents of Jefferson County and former business owners in Monticello. Skeet shooting is not a cheap hobby, and the contestants are expected to pay for many of their own equipment. Those interested in sponsoring the futures of these two Olympic athletes can do so by donating into the fund set up at FMB under the account “CC and Woods Collins/Clay Shooting Targets”.